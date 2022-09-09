Polker (PKR) Market Cap Achieves $1.20 Million

Polker (PKR) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 9th. One Polker coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges. Polker has a total market capitalization of $1.20 million and approximately $312,179.00 worth of Polker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Polker has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Polker

Polker (CRYPTO:PKR) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 21st, 2021. Polker’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 135,737,991 coins. Polker’s official website is pkr.io. Polker’s official Twitter account is @POLKER_PKR.

Polker Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PKR allows all users from investors and crypto-enthusiasts to gamers and developers to trade, pay, create, and play across any of its supported cryptocurrency networks.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polker using one of the exchanges listed above.

