Pollux Coin (POX) 1-Day Volume Hits $10,335.00

Pollux Coin (POX) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. Pollux Coin has a market capitalization of $209.90 million and approximately $10,335.00 worth of Pollux Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pollux Coin coin can now be bought for about $4.20 or 0.00020900 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Pollux Coin has traded 80.5% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 96.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.43 or 0.00260695 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002309 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $167.97 or 0.00789932 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00015444 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00020133 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000298 BTC.
Pollux Coin Coin Profile
Pollux Coin’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins. Pollux Coin’s official Twitter account is @polluxcoin1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pollux Coin is polluxcoin.info.
Buying and Selling Pollux Coin
