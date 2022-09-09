Polybius (PLBT) Price Reaches $0.98 on Top Exchanges

Polybius (PLBT) traded 17.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 9th. In the last seven days, Polybius has traded 25.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Polybius coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.98 or 0.00004576 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Polybius has a market cap of $3.88 million and approximately $11,959.00 worth of Polybius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Polybius Coin Profile

Polybius is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 30th, 2017. Polybius’ total supply is 3,969,565 coins. Polybius’ official Twitter account is @PolybiusBank and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polybius’ official website is polybius.io.

Polybius Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polybius is a fully-digital bank designed to acomodate the growing digital economy, incorporating electronic identification and digital banking services to serve the needs of the digital commerce market. The Polybius is an enterprise of HashCoins, the same company that brings you the Hashflare mining contracts.In order to fund the development of this new digital bank, Polybuis hosted an Initial Coin Offering, in which PLBT tokens were distributed among users. Through the use of Blockchain Snapshots, Polybius will destribute dividends to the PLBT token holders.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polybius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polybius should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polybius using one of the exchanges listed above.

