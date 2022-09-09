Polychain Monsters 24 Hour Volume Reaches $490,751.00 (PMON)

Polychain Monsters (PMON) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. One Polychain Monsters coin can now be purchased for about $1.33 or 0.00006238 BTC on major exchanges. Polychain Monsters has a total market cap of $4.53 million and $490,751.00 worth of Polychain Monsters was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Polychain Monsters has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polychain Monsters Profile

Polychain Monsters (PMON) is a coin. Its launch date was March 26th, 2021. Polychain Monsters’ total supply is 9,166,468 coins and its circulating supply is 3,410,185 coins. Polychain Monsters’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Polychain Monsters

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamon are beautifully animated digital collectibles with varying scarcities. Each Polkamon is backed by a truly unique NFT and can be unpacked with $PMON tokens. Polkamons exist in many shapes and colours, each differing in unique looks and individual rarity. There are also ultra-rare variants waiting to be discovered. “

