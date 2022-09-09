Polygon (MATIC) Trading 1.7% Lower Over Last Week

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. In the last seven days, Polygon has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. One Polygon coin can currently be bought for about $0.89 or 0.00004208 BTC on exchanges. Polygon has a total market cap of $7.74 billion and approximately $446.36 million worth of Polygon was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004753 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004751 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00037136 BTC.
- Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- HEX (HEX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000191 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004751 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21,039.49 or 0.99972395 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002429 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00037895 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.57 or 0.00131024 BTC.
Polygon Coin Profile
Polygon (CRYPTO:MATIC) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 26th, 2018. Polygon’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,734,317,475 coins. The official message board for Polygon is medium.com/matic-network. Polygon’s official website is polygon.technology. The Reddit community for Polygon is https://reddit.com/r/maticnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polygon’s official Twitter account is @maticnetwork.
Buying and Selling Polygon
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polygon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polygon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polygon using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Polygon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polygon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.