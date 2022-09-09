Poodl Token (POODL) One Day Volume Tops $10,995.00

Poodl Token (POODL) traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 9th. In the last week, Poodl Token has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Poodl Token has a total market capitalization of $1.22 million and $10,995.00 worth of Poodl Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Poodl Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $75.37 or 0.00353159 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002309 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.88 or 0.00786669 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00015130 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00020107 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000297 BTC.
Poodl Token Coin Profile
The Reddit community for Poodl Token is https://reddit.com/r/POODLTOKEN. Poodl Token’s official Twitter account is @POODLETOKEN.
Buying and Selling Poodl Token
