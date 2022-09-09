Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Acquired by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,080 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Pool were worth $2,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 52.0% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 241.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 82 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 142.9% during the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Pool by 203.4% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 88 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Pool in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. 98.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on POOL shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Pool from $570.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Stephens dropped their price target on Pool to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Pool from $485.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Pool in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $431.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Pool from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $446.80.

In other Pool news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 2,500 shares of Pool stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.01, for a total value of $960,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,971.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pool stock opened at $353.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $365.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $397.15. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $324.14 and a 52 week high of $582.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $7.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.40 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 68.34% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.37 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.80%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

