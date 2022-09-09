Poolz Finance Price Reaches $1.54 on Exchanges (POOLZ)

Poolz Finance (POOLZ) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. One Poolz Finance coin can now be purchased for about $1.54 or 0.00007245 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Poolz Finance has a market capitalization of $5.72 million and $501,643.00 worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Poolz Finance has traded 28.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Poolz Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004702 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00036394 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004142 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004697 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,213.60 or 0.99725461 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00036422 BTC.

About Poolz Finance

Poolz Finance (CRYPTO:POOLZ) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 4,992,280 coins and its circulating supply is 3,712,410 coins. Poolz Finance’s official website is www.poolz.finance. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__.

Buying and Selling Poolz Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poolz Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Poolz Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Poolz Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Poolz Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Poolz Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.