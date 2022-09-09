Popsicle Finance (ICE) Price Hits $0.39 on Exchanges

Popsicle Finance (ICE) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. One Popsicle Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00001851 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Popsicle Finance has traded 18.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Popsicle Finance has a market capitalization of $5.07 million and $128,597.00 worth of Popsicle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004713 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00036582 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004188 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004709 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21,223.18 or 0.99998514 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00036288 BTC.

Popsicle Finance Profile

Popsicle Finance (CRYPTO:ICE) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 29th, 2021. Popsicle Finance’s total supply is 11,248,229 coins and its circulating supply is 12,909,630 coins. Popsicle Finance’s official website is popsicle.finance. Popsicle Finance’s official Twitter account is @PopsicleFinance.

Popsicle Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Popsicle Finance is a next-gen cross-chain yield enhancement platform focusing on Automated Market-Making (AMM) Liquidity Providers (LP).”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Popsicle Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

