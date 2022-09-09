Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $92.33.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on POST. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Post to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Post from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Post to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Shares of NYSE POST opened at $88.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.60. Post has a 1 year low of $62.83 and a 1 year high of $91.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.95.

Post ( NYSE:POST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Post had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 3.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Post will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Post by 1.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Post by 2.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Post by 11.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Post by 0.4% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 40,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Post by 3.3% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

