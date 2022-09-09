Potentiam Price Up 17.8% Over Last Week (PTM)

Potentiam (PTM) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 9th. In the last seven days, Potentiam has traded 17.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Potentiam coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0115 or 0.00000054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Potentiam has a market cap of $426,680.81 and approximately $17,246.00 worth of Potentiam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.37 or 0.00353159 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002309 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.88 or 0.00786669 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00015130 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00020107 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000297 BTC.
Potentiam Coin Profile
Potentiam’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,025,902 coins. The Reddit community for Potentiam is https://reddit.com/r/Potentiam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Potentiam’s official Twitter account is @Potentiam_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Potentiam Coin Trading
