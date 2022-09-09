Potentiam Price Up 17.8% Over Last Week (PTM)

Potentiam (PTM) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 9th. In the last seven days, Potentiam has traded 17.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Potentiam coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0115 or 0.00000054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Potentiam has a market cap of $426,680.81 and approximately $17,246.00 worth of Potentiam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Potentiam Coin Profile

Potentiam’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,025,902 coins. The Reddit community for Potentiam is https://reddit.com/r/Potentiam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Potentiam’s official Twitter account is @Potentiam_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Potentiam Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Potentiam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Potentiam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Potentiam using one of the exchanges listed above.

