PowerPool Price Hits $0.35 on Top Exchanges (CVP)

PowerPool (CVP) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. During the last week, PowerPool has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar. One PowerPool coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00001644 BTC on exchanges. PowerPool has a market cap of $14.02 million and approximately $3.12 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004700 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,276.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004813 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00020686 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00061904 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00068912 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00005501 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004700 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00077551 BTC.

PowerPool Coin Profile

PowerPool (CRYPTO:CVP) is a coin. It launched on August 28th, 2020. PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,085,430 coins. PowerPool’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp. PowerPool’s official message board is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp. PowerPool’s official website is powerpool.finance.

Buying and Selling PowerPool

According to CryptoCompare, “The PowerPool is a protocol for pooling governance tokens (GTs), such as COMP, BAL, LEND, YFI, BZRX, AKRO, and many others. It allows the token holders to lend, pool, borrow governance tokens, get income from it, and accumulate governance power in protocols based on Ethereum. The Power Pool's mission is to expand the utility of governance tokens to the end-users and provide new coordination for decision making in the Defi ecosystem. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PowerPool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PowerPool should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PowerPool using one of the exchanges listed above.

