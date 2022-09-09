PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,458.87

PPHE Hotel Group Limited (LON:PPH – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,458.87 ($17.63) and traded as low as GBX 1,400 ($16.92). PPHE Hotel Group shares last traded at GBX 1,420 ($17.16), with a volume of 3,625 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($24.17) price target on shares of PPHE Hotel Group in a research report on Thursday, September 1st.

The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,441.02 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,458.87. The stock has a market cap of £603.50 million and a PE ratio of -11.59.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.21%.

PPHE Hotel Group Limited owns, develops, leases, operates, and franchises full-service upscale and lifestyle hotels in the Netherlands, Germany, Hungary, Serbia, Italy, Austria, and the United Kingdom. It owns and operates hotels and resorts under the Park Plaza, the art'otel, and the Arena Campsites brands, as well as the Arena Hotels & Apartments.

