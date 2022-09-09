PPL (NYSE:PPL) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

PPL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of PPL to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PPL from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of PPL from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $29.62 on Wednesday. PPL has a twelve month low of $24.98 and a twelve month high of $30.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 0.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.84%.

In other news, CFO Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. sold 20,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $627,814.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $956,972.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. sold 20,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $627,814.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $956,972.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $828,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,343,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,275 shares of company stock worth $2,267,778 in the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its position in PPL by 2.6% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its position in PPL by 15.2% in the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its position in PPL by 2.2% in the first quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in PPL by 1.8% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 20,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 55,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. 69.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

