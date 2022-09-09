PRCY Coin Hits Market Cap of $1.05 Million (PRCY)

PRCY Coin (PRCY) traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 9th. One PRCY Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000395 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PRCY Coin has traded down 25.4% against the U.S. dollar. PRCY Coin has a total market cap of $1.05 million and approximately $146,843.00 worth of PRCY Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 94.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.99 or 0.00467066 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002309 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $167.86 or 0.00792050 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00015508 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00020200 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000298 BTC.
PRCY Coin Coin Profile
PRCY Coin’s total supply is 60,734,889 coins and its circulating supply is 8,479,255 coins. PRCY Coin’s official Twitter account is @prcycoin. The Reddit community for PRCY Coin is https://reddit.com/r/PRCYCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling PRCY Coin
