Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Prelude Therapeutics from $62.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Prelude Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prelude Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.20.

NASDAQ PRLD opened at $7.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.27. The company has a market capitalization of $379.77 million, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 0.29. Prelude Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.87 and a twelve month high of $38.05.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 141.7% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $69,000. Parkwood LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 119.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 13,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 7,523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.56% of the company’s stock.

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel precision cancer medicines to underserved patients. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme.

