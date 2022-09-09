Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Prelude Therapeutics from $62.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Prelude Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prelude Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.20.
Prelude Therapeutics Trading Up 5.0 %
NASDAQ PRLD opened at $7.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.27. The company has a market capitalization of $379.77 million, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 0.29. Prelude Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.87 and a twelve month high of $38.05.
About Prelude Therapeutics
Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel precision cancer medicines to underserved patients. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Prelude Therapeutics (PRLD)
