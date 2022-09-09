Primas Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $626,939.00 (PST)

Primas (PST) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 9th. Primas has a total market cap of $446,608.43 and approximately $626,939.00 worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Primas has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. One Primas coin can now be purchased for $0.0085 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Primas alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000298 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00023903 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.01 or 0.00286802 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001031 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 37.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001220 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002384 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00029012 BTC.

Primas Profile

Primas is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 coins and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 coins. The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Primas is primas.io. Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Primas

According to CryptoCompare, “Primas is an open content release, recommendation and trading ecosphere. Primas is committed to using the block chain and other technical means to change the existing content market structure. This new content value evaluation system ensures that producers of premium content receive direct benefits. Their blockchain can not be tampered with which provides copyright protection.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Primas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Primas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Primas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.