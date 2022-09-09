Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) PT Raised to $54.00 at Truist Financial

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) had its target price upped by research analysts at Truist Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.96% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PRVA. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $36.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Privia Health Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.58.
Privia Health Group Trading Up 4.2 %
PRVA stock opened at $42.20 on Wednesday. Privia Health Group has a 12 month low of $17.99 and a 12 month high of $44.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of -91.74 and a beta of 1.06.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRVA. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Privia Health Group by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $546,000. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,540,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $621,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,075,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.
Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.
