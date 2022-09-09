Pro Medicus Limited (PME) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 7th

Pro Medicus Limited (ASX:PME – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, September 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This is a positive change from Pro Medicus’s previous final dividend of $0.08.

Pro Medicus Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 4.46.

Get Pro Medicus alerts:

About Pro Medicus

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Pro Medicus Limited develops and supplies healthcare imaging software and services to hospitals, diagnostic imaging groups, and other related health entities in Australia, North America, and Europe. It provides Radiology Information Systems (RIS) proprietary medical software for practice management. The company also offers Healthcare imaging software that provides radiologists and clinicians with visualization capability for viewing 2-D, 3-D, and 4-D medical images, as well as picture archive and communication system (PACS)/digital imaging software; Promedicus.net., an e-health platform; and integration products.

Receive News & Ratings for Pro Medicus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pro Medicus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.