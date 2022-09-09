Project Inverse (XIV) Trading Up 12.4% Over Last Week

Project Inverse (XIV) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. In the last week, Project Inverse has traded up 12.4% against the US dollar. Project Inverse has a market capitalization of $332,618.07 and approximately $159,162.00 worth of Project Inverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Project Inverse coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0096 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Project Inverse

Project Inverse is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 28th, 2021. Project Inverse’s total supply is 49,964,928 coins and its circulating supply is 34,483,498 coins. The official website for Project Inverse is projectinverse.com. Project Inverse’s official Twitter account is @inverseproject.

Project Inverse Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “INVERSE is a non-custodial, counter-volatility, decentralized protocol that allows users to take advantage of the downward moves of select assets. INVERSE is powered by the XIV token, a free-floating, inverse-yielding, BEP-20 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Inverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Inverse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Project Inverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

