ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Stock Price Down 6.1%

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO – Get Rating) shares fell 6.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $30.25 and last traded at $30.55. 28,219 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,895,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.55.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.18.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the second quarter worth about $3,689,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 338.4% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 51,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 39,672 shares in the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the first quarter worth about $4,283,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 519.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 15,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 91.9% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 16,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 8,009 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Company Profile

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

