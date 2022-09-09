Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Position Lessened by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 964 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $5,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential PLC raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 126.4% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 21,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 12,053 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth $40,886,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 6.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,698,000 after acquiring an additional 5,452 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 11.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,979,000 after acquiring an additional 5,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 5.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 30,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. 57.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $96.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.73 and a 12-month high of $124.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.35.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Prudential Financial to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.83.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.