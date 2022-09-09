Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Acquired by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 672.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 9,444 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Prudential Financial by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 127,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,825,000 after acquiring an additional 13,831 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 74,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,081,000 after purchasing an additional 11,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 199,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,617,000 after purchasing an additional 14,085 shares during the last quarter. 57.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Prudential Financial to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.83.

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $96.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.40. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.73 and a 12 month high of $124.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

