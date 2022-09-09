Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,119,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 577,475 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of Prudential Financial worth $3,677,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth about $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 57.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Prudential Financial to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.83.

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $96.95 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $89.73 and a one year high of $124.22. The stock has a market cap of $36.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

