Prudential PLC Buys 24,307 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Prudential PLC increased its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 114.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,307 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $2,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of American International Group by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $54.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.31 billion, a PE ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.40 and a 1-year high of $65.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.73.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.02). American International Group had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 22.23%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. American International Group’s payout ratio is presently 8.40%.

In other American International Group news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $918,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,454,430.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

AIG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of American International Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American International Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.17.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

