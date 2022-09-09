Prudential PLC Buys 4,367 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 36.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,367 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $2,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Dollar Tree by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 5.4% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 14,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 17.0% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the first quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 8.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DLTR. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $187.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com lowered Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $178.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.47.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $141.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.37. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.26 and a 1-year high of $177.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

