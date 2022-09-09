Prudential PLC Buys New Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,677,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 720.4% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 544,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,166,000 after acquiring an additional 478,537 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 2,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 1,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 4,700 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $515,449.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,535,599.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Duke Energy news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 4,700 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $515,449.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,535,599.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total value of $44,716.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,291,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,819 shares of company stock valued at $856,533. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Duke Energy Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DUK shares. UBS Group lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.10.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $109.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $84.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.35. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.48 and a fifty-two week high of $116.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.55 and a 200-day moving average of $108.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.42%. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.38%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

See Also

