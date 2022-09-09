Prudential PLC Has $2.08 Million Stock Holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Prudential PLC cut its holdings in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,339 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,736 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $2,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Amdocs by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,499,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $534,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,489 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Amdocs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,709,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amdocs by 289.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 667,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,981,000 after acquiring an additional 496,399 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Amdocs by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,731,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,571,000 after acquiring an additional 486,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amdocs by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,750,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,944,000 after acquiring an additional 469,440 shares in the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amdocs Stock Performance

Shares of DOX stock opened at $83.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Amdocs Limited has a 12 month low of $68.33 and a 12 month high of $90.77.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.14. Amdocs had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 16.37%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is 36.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DOX. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.33.

Amdocs Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

