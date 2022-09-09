Prudential PLC Has $2.34 Million Stock Position in Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF (NYSEARCA:MVPS)

Prudential PLC decreased its position in Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF (NYSEARCA:MVPS – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,120 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned approximately 22.05% of Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF worth $2,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 70,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 3,598 shares during the last quarter.

Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF Stock Performance

Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF stock opened at $17.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.82 and a 200-day moving average of $18.52. Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF has a one year low of $15.13 and a one year high of $29.56.

