Prudential PLC Makes New $2.96 Million Investment in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Prudential PLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 21,574 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,957,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FANG. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,774 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,410 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,718 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FANG shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.58.

Diamondback Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of FANG opened at $132.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.06. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.31 and a 1 year high of $162.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 42.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and natural gas company to reacquire up to 17.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $3.05 per share. This represents a $12.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.03%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

