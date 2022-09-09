Prudential PLC Raises Stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,708 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $2,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 17.4% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,271,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,871,000 after buying an additional 484,847 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $13,464,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 20.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 367,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,139,000 after acquiring an additional 62,703 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 7.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,971,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,720,000 after acquiring an additional 470,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HST Ventures LLC boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 48.1% in the first quarter. HST Ventures LLC now owns 338,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,783,000 after acquiring an additional 109,887 shares during the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Synchrony Financial Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE SYF opened at $32.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.59. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $27.22 and a 52 week high of $52.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.76, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.56.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 27.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This is a positive change from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 13.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on SYF. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler set a $41.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $64.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.88.

About Synchrony Financial

(Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.