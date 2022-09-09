PSC Insurance Group Limited (ASX:PSI) Insider Buys A$26,250,060.85 in Stock

PSC Insurance Group Limited (ASX:PSI – Get Rating) insider Antony (Tony) Robinson acquired 2,796,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$9.39 ($6.56) per share, with a total value of A$26,250,060.85 ($18,356,685.91).

PSC Insurance Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.44.

About PSC Insurance Group

PSC Insurance Group Limited provides diversified insurance services in Australia, the United Kingdom, and New Zealand. The company operates through four segments: Distribution, Specialty, United Kingdom, and Group. The company provides commercial and life insurance broking, as well as workers compensation consulting services.

