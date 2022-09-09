Public Mint Trading Up 12.7% This Week (MINT)

Public Mint (MINT) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. Public Mint has a total market cap of $1.98 million and approximately $1,909.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Public Mint has traded 12.7% higher against the US dollar. One Public Mint coin can now be purchased for about $0.0190 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Public Mint alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00030713 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000066 BTC.

MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002480 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Belka (BELKA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Public Mint

Public Mint (CRYPTO:MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 104,097,327 coins. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint.

Public Mint Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Public Mint should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Public Mint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Public Mint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Public Mint and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.