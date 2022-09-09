PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on October 4th

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 7th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the construction company on Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%.

PulteGroup has raised its dividend by an average of 14.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. PulteGroup has a payout ratio of 6.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect PulteGroup to earn $10.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.0%.

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $40.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.91 and a 200-day moving average of $43.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 4.54, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.33. PulteGroup has a 12 month low of $35.03 and a 12 month high of $58.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 29.81%. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that PulteGroup will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,196 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup during the first quarter worth $221,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 1.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 11.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in PulteGroup by 26.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 70,856 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 14,918 shares during the period. 89.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on PHM. Bank of America downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wedbush lowered their target price on PulteGroup to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on PulteGroup from $51.00 to $49.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on PulteGroup from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on PulteGroup from $73.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PulteGroup has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.21.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

