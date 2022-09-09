PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on October 4th

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHMGet Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 7th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the construction company on Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%.

PulteGroup has raised its dividend by an average of 14.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. PulteGroup has a payout ratio of 6.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect PulteGroup to earn $10.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.0%.

PulteGroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $40.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.91 and a 200-day moving average of $43.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 4.54, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.33. PulteGroup has a 12 month low of $35.03 and a 12 month high of $58.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHMGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 29.81%. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that PulteGroup will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PulteGroup

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,196 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup during the first quarter worth $221,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 1.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 11.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in PulteGroup by 26.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 70,856 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 14,918 shares during the period. 89.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on PHM. Bank of America downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wedbush lowered their target price on PulteGroup to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on PulteGroup from $51.00 to $49.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on PulteGroup from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on PulteGroup from $73.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PulteGroup has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.21.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Further Reading

Dividend History for PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM)

