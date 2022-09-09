PulteGroup Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:PHM)

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 9,941 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,498% compared to the average daily volume of 622 call options.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

NYSE:PHM opened at $40.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.27. PulteGroup has a twelve month low of $35.03 and a twelve month high of $58.09. The company has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.33.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.15. PulteGroup had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 29.81%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that PulteGroup will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.67%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PHM. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of PulteGroup to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Bank of America downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $51.00 to $49.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PulteGroup

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,748,609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,162,667,000 after purchasing an additional 261,934 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,096,326 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $750,513,000 after acquiring an additional 547,399 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,510,934 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $272,892,000 after acquiring an additional 116,075 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 29.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,850,407 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the second quarter worth approximately $168,140,000. 89.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

