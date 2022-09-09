PumaPay Trading Up 16.1% Over Last Week (PMA)

PumaPay (PMA) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 9th. One PumaPay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. PumaPay has a total market capitalization of $728,403.85 and approximately $46.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PumaPay has traded up 16.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004758 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004756 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00037129 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004221 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004756 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,018.57 or 0.99973744 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002433 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00037584 BTC.

About PumaPay

PumaPay (CRYPTO:PMA) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 coins and its circulating supply is 31,732,432,231 coins. PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here. PumaPay’s official message board is blog.pumapay.io. The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PumaPay’s official website is pumapay.io.

Buying and Selling PumaPay

According to CryptoCompare, “PumaPay is a DeFi payment protocol to facilitate subscription payments and other advanced billing models. It democratizes payments by providing a solution that is permissionless, frictionless, free and open for all. PumaPay's flagship product is the PullPayment Protocol – a unique architecture of smart contracts that inverses the mechanics of the crypto transaction, allowing merchants to accept payments by pulling funds from customers’ wallets according to predefined terms.PumaPay currently facilitates fast, cost-efficient crypto payments for high-risk industry giants in Adult Entertainment, Gaming & more. It is available for free and offers a set of tools that enable smooth value transfers between merchants and individuals. This includes a business console, native mobile app, and fiat settlement layer.All transactions on the protocol are executed with its native token, PMA. An ERC20 token, it is the powerhouse behind PumaPay.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PumaPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PumaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

