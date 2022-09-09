Purple Biotech (NASDAQ:PPBT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Purple Biotech (NASDAQ:PPBT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.
Purple Biotech Stock Down 5.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PPBT opened at $2.15 on Thursday. Purple Biotech has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $5.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.83.
Purple Biotech (NASDAQ:PPBT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Purple Biotech
Purple Biotech Company Profile
Purple Biotech Ltd., a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing therapies to overcome tumor immune evasion and drug for cancer patients in the United States. Its oncology pipeline includes CM24, a monoclonal antibody that blocks carcinoembryonic antigen related cell adhesion molecule 1 as a combination therapy with anti-PD-1 checkpoint inhibitors, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and pancreatic cancer; and NT219, a small molecule that targets insulin receptor substrate 1 and 2, and signal transducer and activator of transcription, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent and/or metastatic solid tumors and squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck cancer.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Purple Biotech (PPBT)
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
- Are These Green Energy Companies Right For Your Portfolio?
- When Will the Hangover Finally Be Over for Seagate Technology?
- Does Enphase Energy Have the Juice to Keep Powering Higher?
- The One Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stock To Rule Them All
Receive News & Ratings for Purple Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.