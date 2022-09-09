Purple Biotech (NASDAQ:PPBT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Purple Biotech (NASDAQ:PPBT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Purple Biotech Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PPBT opened at $2.15 on Thursday. Purple Biotech has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $5.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.83.

Purple Biotech (NASDAQ:PPBT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Purple Biotech

Purple Biotech Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Purple Biotech stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Purple Biotech Ltd. ( NASDAQ:PPBT Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 50,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.19% of Purple Biotech at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Purple Biotech Ltd., a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing therapies to overcome tumor immune evasion and drug for cancer patients in the United States. Its oncology pipeline includes CM24, a monoclonal antibody that blocks carcinoembryonic antigen related cell adhesion molecule 1 as a combination therapy with anti-PD-1 checkpoint inhibitors, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and pancreatic cancer; and NT219, a small molecule that targets insulin receptor substrate 1 and 2, and signal transducer and activator of transcription, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent and/or metastatic solid tumors and squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck cancer.

Featured Articles

