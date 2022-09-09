PUTinCoin Price Tops $0.0015 on Exchanges (PUT)

PUTinCoin (PUT) traded up 14% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. One PUTinCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, PUTinCoin has traded 56.4% lower against the dollar. PUTinCoin has a market cap of $1.74 million and approximately $106.00 worth of PUTinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004704 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001555 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00006457 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000871 BTC.

PUTinCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2017. PUTinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. The official website for PUTinCoin is putincoin.org. PUTinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PUTinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PUTinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum.

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUTinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PUTinCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PUTinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

