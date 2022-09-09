PVH (NYSE:PVH) Price Target Lowered to $60.00 at Evercore ISI

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Evercore ISI to $60.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on PVH from $99.00 to $72.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on PVH from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on PVH from $132.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on PVH from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on PVH from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.53.

Get PVH alerts:

PVH Stock Performance

PVH stock opened at $57.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 2.03. PVH has a 1 year low of $53.03 and a 1 year high of $125.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.40.

PVH Dividend Announcement

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 10.19%. PVH’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PVH will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. PVH’s payout ratio is currently 1.15%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PVH

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVH. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in PVH by 2,076.5% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 370 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in PVH during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PVH during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its stake in PVH by 2,820.0% during the first quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 584 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in PVH by 97.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 614 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. 95.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PVH

(Get Rating)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.