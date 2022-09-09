Pyxis Tankers Inc. (PXSAP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.16 on September 20th

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1615 per share on Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ PXSAP opened at $20.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.22. Pyxis Tankers has a 52 week low of $10.97 and a 52 week high of $24.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pyxis Tankers stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

