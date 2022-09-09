Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Cut by Telsey Advisory Group

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group cut their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 6th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now anticipates that the retailer will post earnings per share of ($1.78) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($1.77). Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bed Bath & Beyond’s current full-year earnings is ($6.79) per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.54) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.63) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.80) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($5.76) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $7.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $6.50.

Bed Bath & Beyond Price Performance

NASDAQ:BBBY opened at $8.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.21. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 1-year low of $4.38 and a 1-year high of $30.06. The firm has a market cap of $658.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The retailer reported ($2.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by ($1.50). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 90.91%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 27,118 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,431 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,652 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 7,854 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 9.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,136 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Gustavo Arnal sold 42,513 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total transaction of $1,029,664.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 267,896 shares in the company, valued at $6,488,441.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Ryan Cohen sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $105,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,780,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,852,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gustavo Arnal sold 42,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total transaction of $1,029,664.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 267,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,488,441.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 62,000 shares of company stock valued at $288,720 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

