Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD) Increased by Analyst

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Desjardins lifted their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research note issued on Monday, September 5th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now expects that the company will earn $1.20 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.08. The consensus estimate for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s current full-year earnings is $3.75 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.69 EPS.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 28th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.58 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$20.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$19.89 billion.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Price Performance

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$65.00 price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. National Bankshares upgraded Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$63.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$77.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Alimentation Couche-Tard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$67.42.

ATD opened at C$58.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$56.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$55.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.17. The company has a market cap of C$59.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12-month low of C$45.23 and a 12-month high of C$60.66.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.01%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.