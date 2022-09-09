Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD) Increased by Analyst

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Desjardins lifted their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research note issued on Monday, September 5th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now expects that the company will earn $1.20 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.08. The consensus estimate for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s current full-year earnings is $3.75 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.69 EPS.
Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 28th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.58 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$20.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$19.89 billion.
Alimentation Couche-Tard Price Performance
ATD opened at C$58.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$56.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$55.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.17. The company has a market cap of C$59.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12-month low of C$45.23 and a 12-month high of C$60.66.
Alimentation Couche-Tard Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.01%.
Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile
Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's brands.
Featured Articles
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
- Are These Green Energy Companies Right For Your Portfolio?
- When Will the Hangover Finally Be Over for Seagate Technology?
- Does Enphase Energy Have the Juice to Keep Powering Higher?
- The One Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stock To Rule Them All
Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.