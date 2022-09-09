Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Cut by Analyst

HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for HOYA in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.93 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.99. The consensus estimate for HOYA’s current full-year earnings is $3.82 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HOYA’s FY2023 earnings at $3.80 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.21 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.81 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.09 EPS.

HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.18. HOYA had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion.

HOYA Stock Performance

Separately, CLSA cut shares of HOYA from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of HOCPY opened at $104.33 on Wednesday. HOYA has a 12 month low of $82.15 and a 12 month high of $179.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

About HOYA

HOYA Corporation operates as a med-tech company, and a supplier of high-tech and medical products worldwide. The company offers life care products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; medical endoscopes; intraocular lenses; laparoscopic surgical instruments; automatic endoscope cleaning equipment; and medical related products, such as prosthetic ceramic fillers and metallic implants.

