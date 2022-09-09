Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Q2 from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Q2 from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Q2 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Q2 from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Q2 from $77.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $71.92.

Q2 Stock Up 1.8 %

QTWO opened at $40.36 on Thursday. Q2 has a twelve month low of $34.42 and a twelve month high of $90.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.88. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -21.70 and a beta of 1.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Q2

Q2 ( NYSE:QTWO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). Q2 had a negative return on equity of 9.16% and a negative net margin of 19.84%. The company had revenue of $140.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.22 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Q2 will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QTWO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Q2 by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Q2 by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Q2 by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Q2 by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,998,000 after buying an additional 22,292 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Q2 by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 2,053 shares during the period.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Consumer Banking, a browser-based digital banking solution and comprehensive financial institution branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Small Business and Commercial, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture.

