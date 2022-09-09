QANplatform Tops One Day Trading Volume of $167,134.00 (QANX)

QANplatform (QANX) traded 7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. QANplatform has a total market cap of $23.73 million and approximately $167,134.00 worth of QANplatform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, QANplatform has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar. One QANplatform coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0110 or 0.00000052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004714 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004713 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00036428 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004170 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004712 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,240.01 or 1.00105925 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00036276 BTC.

About QANplatform

QANplatform is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 26th, 2021. QANplatform’s total supply is 3,333,333,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,160,576,512 coins. The official message board for QANplatform is medium.com/@qanplatform. The official website for QANplatform is www.qanplatform.com. QANplatform’s official Twitter account is @QANplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling QANplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “QANplatform is the quantum-resistant Layer 1 hybrid blockchain platform that will allow developers and enterprises to build quantum-resistant: smart-contracts, DApps, DeFi solutions, NFTs, tokens, Metaverse on top of the QAN blockchain platform in any programming language.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QANplatform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QANplatform should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QANplatform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

