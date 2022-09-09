QASH Hits Market Capitalization of $8.74 Million (QASH)

QASH (QASH) traded up 26.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 9th. In the last seven days, QASH has traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One QASH coin can currently be bought for $0.0250 or 0.00000117 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. QASH has a total market cap of $8.74 million and approximately $53,325.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004702 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,264.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004821 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00020696 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00061958 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00069110 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00005625 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004703 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00077519 BTC.

QASH Coin Profile

QASH (QASH) is a coin. Its launch date was October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 coins. QASH’s official website is www.liquid.com. The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash. QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here. QASH’s official message board is blog.liquid.com.

Buying and Selling QASH

According to CryptoCompare, “Quoine Liquid is a trading platform that aims to combine every liquidity source into a single highly liquid tradable order book. The Quoine Liquid team will empower their services with the blockchain technology and consequently allow the migration of financial institutions to a decentralized platform. The platform is built on top of QUOINE's existing technologies like, a Matching Engine, a Smart Order routing, and a currency conversion engine. QASH is an ERC-20 token that will allow users to benefit from the platform services and also work as a trading asset. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

