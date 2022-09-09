QASH (QASH) Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.97 Million

QASH (QASH) traded down 18.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. QASH has a total market cap of $6.97 million and $29,301.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, QASH has traded 17.5% lower against the dollar. One QASH coin can currently be bought for about $0.0199 or 0.00000103 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005155 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,400.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005317 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022681 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00062070 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00071266 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00005834 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005155 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00084950 BTC.

QASH Profile

QASH is a coin. It launched on October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 coins. QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash. The official message board for QASH is blog.liquid.com. The official website for QASH is www.liquid.com.

QASH Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quoine Liquid is a trading platform that aims to combine every liquidity source into a single highly liquid tradable order book. The Quoine Liquid team will empower their services with the blockchain technology and consequently allow the migration of financial institutions to a decentralized platform. The platform is built on top of QUOINE's existing technologies like, a Matching Engine, a Smart Order routing, and a currency conversion engine. QASH is an ERC-20 token that will allow users to benefit from the platform services and also work as a trading asset. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

