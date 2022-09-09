QASH (QASH) Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.97 Million

QASH (QASH) traded down 18.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. QASH has a market cap of $6.97 million and approximately $29,301.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, QASH has traded down 17.5% against the U.S. dollar. One QASH coin can now be purchased for $0.0199 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005155 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,400.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005317 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022681 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00062070 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00071266 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00005834 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005155 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00084950 BTC.

QASH is a coin. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 coins. The official message board for QASH is blog.liquid.com. The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash. QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here. QASH’s official website is www.liquid.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Quoine Liquid is a trading platform that aims to combine every liquidity source into a single highly liquid tradable order book. The Quoine Liquid team will empower their services with the blockchain technology and consequently allow the migration of financial institutions to a decentralized platform. The platform is built on top of QUOINE's existing technologies like, a Matching Engine, a Smart Order routing, and a currency conversion engine. QASH is an ERC-20 token that will allow users to benefit from the platform services and also work as a trading asset. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

