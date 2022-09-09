QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Shares Bought by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,513 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 358 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in QCR were worth $2,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in QCR by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,231,738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,702,000 after buying an additional 21,065 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in QCR by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 754,083 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,674,000 after buying an additional 34,689 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in QCR by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 429,083 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,282,000 after buying an additional 20,858 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in QCR by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 169,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,605,000 after buying an additional 25,017 shares during the period. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. increased its stake in QCR by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 156,289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,752,000 after buying an additional 8,344 shares during the period. 70.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on QCRH shares. StockNews.com cut shares of QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of QCR from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st.

NASDAQ:QCRH opened at $54.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.24 and a fifty-two week high of $62.85. The stock has a market cap of $924.17 million, a PE ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.61.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.38. QCR had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The business had revenue of $82.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.93 million. Analysts expect that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. QCR’s payout ratio is 3.96%.

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

