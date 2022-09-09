Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.50.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Qiagen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

NYSE:QGEN opened at $46.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.33. Qiagen has a 1-year low of $41.32 and a 1-year high of $58.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QGEN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Qiagen by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Qiagen by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Qiagen by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 12,818 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Qiagen by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 326,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,130,000 after purchasing an additional 77,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Qiagen during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 55.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

