Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.50.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Qiagen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th.
Qiagen Stock Down 0.0 %
NYSE:QGEN opened at $46.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.33. Qiagen has a 1-year low of $41.32 and a 1-year high of $58.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.89.
QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.
